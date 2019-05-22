El Paso District Attorney seeking death penalty for Thanksgiving Day murders Courtesy Volusia County Corrections Video Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - District Attorney Jaime Esparza will seek the death penalty for the man accused of gunning down a family on Thanksgiving Day.

The district attorney's office filed a "state's notice to seek the death penalty" in the 243rd District Court earlier this month. The document states that if Jason A. Gibson is convicted of capital murder, then prosecutors will ask for him to be executed.

Gibson was arrested in November after a chase in Daytona Beach, Florida. The El Paso Police Department said he is the man who shot and killed Juan Salas, 58, and his son Johnathon Salas, 24. He also allegedly shot Lorenza Salas, 58, who had critical injuries. Courtesy Volusia County Corrections

Courtesy Volusia County Corrections

Gibson is facing charges of capital murder of multiple persons, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

He is also facing charges in Las Cruces where for a home invasion and kidnapping.

Investigators said that Gibson allegedly broke into a home at a mobile home community in the 1300 block of Wolf Trail in Las Cruces, either late on Nov. 21 or early on Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day.

Police said Gibson assaulted an 86-year-old man who lived in the residence. At about 11 a.m. the 64-year-old daughter of the man and her 64-year-old friend arrived and were confronted by Gibson armed with a taser and gun, police said.

Gibson allegedly ordered the daughter to tie up her friend, while her father lay bleeding on the floor. After that, investigators believe Gibson made the daughter drive him to El Paso and drop him off in the Hercules Avenue area.

The woman rushed back to Las Cruces and met with police who were already responding to the invasion. When she saw the news reports of the shooting in El Paso, the daughter informed Las Cruces police that she dropped the suspect off in that area.

The 86-year-old man had multiple injuries to his face, head and hip. He was taken to a Las Cruces hospital and then transferred to an El Paso hospital. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Gibson was arrested in Daytona Beach after a brief car chase.