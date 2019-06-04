El Paso County teen fatally injured kitten in Facebook video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 16-year-old boy allegedly fatally injured a kitten on a Facebook video, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Juvenile Drug Court Service Coordinator was shown a Facebook video of a juvenile injuring a kitten and told the Sheriff’s Office about the video. The Office Animal Welfare Unit investigated the incident and located the juvenile in the 13000 block of Petunia in San Elizario, according to a news release.

Investigators found the kitten died from the injuries and the juvenile was taken into custody and referred to the El Paso Juvenile Probation Department.

The name of the 16-year-old cannot be released by the Sheriff’s Office because he is a minor.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that if they know of any animal cruelty related incidents whether online or in person, to please report them to the Sheriff’s Office Welfare Unit so an investigation can be conducted,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “You can report animal cruelty 24/7 by calling 915-832-4408 or 9-1-1.”