EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Three people were arrested Wednesday, May 24, and taken into custody on unrelated incidents, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Christa Nicole Cordeau, 34, was arrested for burglary of habitation. Deputies located Cordeau at the 200 block of Romeria and was booked into El Paso County Jail with a $4,000 bond.

Christa Nicole Cordeau, 34. Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Emilio Flores, 19, was arrested for aggravated robbery. Police say Flores was located at the 10900 block of Bella Vista and was booked into El Paso County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Emilio Flores, 19. Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Daniel Rojas, 29, was wanted on five felony criminal warrants for assault of a family/household member previous conviction and two misdemeanor criminal warrants for assault family violence. Deputies located Rojas at the 100 block of S. Eucalyptus and was booked into El Paso County Jail without bond on the five felony warrants, and a $300,000 bond for the remaining misdemeanor warrants.