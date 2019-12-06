El Paso City Rep. Sam Morgan now facing felony assault charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Rep. Samuel Morgan is now facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Morgan was arrested on Oct. 4 after allegedly slapping his wife, according to court documents. At the time, he was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a misdemeanor.

Court records show Morgan was indicted on a new felony charge on Nov. 14 and had other court proceedings during this past week.

Police were originally called to Morgan’s house at about midnight on Oct. 4 for a verbal argument, which was upgraded to an “aggravated family violence” call, according to an arrest affidavit.

When police arrived, both Morgan and his wife were inside and upstairs bedroom that was closed, the affidavit said.

“After several attempts at asking the defendant and the complainant to step out of the bedroom, the complainant exited the bedroom and spoke to officers outside the residence,” the affidavit said.

Morgan’s wife said the city representative had been drinking an “unknown” alcoholic beverage, got angry and hit her in the face with an open hand, the affidavit said.

“While attempting to get (Morgan) to exit the bedroom, officers heard the racking of an unknown type of firearm,” the affidavit said. “The defendant then opened the bedroom door and remained at the door in a bladed position, only exposing his left side.”

Morgan eventually exited the room with a gun in his waistband and he was arrested by officers, the affidavit said.

Morgan has remained on the council since the incident.

According to current City Ordinances, under Article II, Section 2.1, any elected City official shall be subject to removal from office if that official is convicted of any felony, or of a misdemeanor involving moral turpitude.

However, some local lawmakers have called for him to be removed.