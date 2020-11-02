Eight people arrested in connection to massage parlors investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eight people were arrested on Thursday in connection to an investigation into El Paso-area massage parlors.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), served nine state arrest warrants as part of a long-term and ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity at several massage parlors in the El Paso area.

As a result, eight suspects were arrested in connection with the state arrest warrants on charges of prostitution and/or massage without a license.

The following individuals were taken into custody and booked in the El Paso County Detention Center:

Marisela Navar Navarro, 47, of El Paso (Note: Navarro was also booked on an outstanding warrant from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for Deceptive Business Practices.);

Erika Lizet Martinez, 33, of El Paso;

Andrea Guzman, 20, of El Paso;

Xinfeng Zhou, 67, of El Paso;

Chunmei Song, 62, of El Paso;

Hui Xiong, 55, of El Paso;

Xiaolian Liu, 61, of El Paso; and

Gisell Prado, 26, of El Paso.

Multiple agencies assisted in this investigation, including DPS (Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol), FBI, HSI, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), El Paso County Attorney’s Office and the Border Prosecution Unit for the District Attorney’s Office for the 34th Judicial District.

This investigation highlights the partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement partners in working together to combat human trafficking. If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

