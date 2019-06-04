East El Paso SWAT situation ends without incident

UPDATE (12:35 a.m.)

El Paso Police say the SWAT situation in East El Paso is over after more than four hours. Police say they eventually cleared the scene after learning the suspect inside the home posed no danger to himself or others.

Normal traffic has resumed in the neighborhood.



EARLIER:

El Paso Police are responding to an armed man barricaded inside an East El Paso home Monday evening.

According to police, the department’s SWAT team responded before 8 p.m. to the 2000 block of Ivory Gate off Saul Kleinfeld.

It is unclear if this incident is related to the deadly shooting that happened in a nearby neighborhood earlier Monday evening.

