East El Paso shooter detained by witnesses, soldier before police arrive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man allegedly opened fire on a customer outside of a gun shop in East El Paso Saturday and was detained by a witness and soldier.

New Braunfels, Texas resident Bao Duc Vu, 30, was arrested at about 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 2 outside of a gun store at 1550 Hawkins on suspicion of aggravated assault, an El Paso Police Department news release said.

Vu had just bought ammunition from the store and went back to his car before he allegedly began shooting at another man in his car, police said. The attack was unprovoked and the target was Jacob Portillo, 22, from Pecos, Texas, police said.

A Fort Bliss soldier approached Vu and distracted him by yelling, which allowed a nearby business owner to disarm Vu. They then restrained Vu until the police arrived.

Vu was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond.