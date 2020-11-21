East El Paso car burglary caught on cam

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are hoping someone can identify the occupants of a vehicle spotted on surveillance footage in East El Paso breaking into a car and stealing more than $1,500 worth of items.

The burglary happened earlier this week on Tuesday, November 17, around 2:20 a.m. when a white, 4-door car stopped next to a parked Ford Mustang in the 10100 block of Cork Drive near Wedgewood Drive. The front passenger exited and opened the driver’s side door of the mustang and began searching the interior with a flashlight.

The suspects got away with several electronic items totaling $1,550, including a GoPro7 camera.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these car burglars should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.