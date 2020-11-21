East El Paso car burglary caught on cam

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are hoping someone can identify the occupants of a vehicle spotted on surveillance footage in East El Paso breaking into a car and stealing more than $1,500 worth of items.

The burglary happened earlier this week on Tuesday, November 17, around 2:20 a.m. when a white, 4-door car stopped next to a parked Ford Mustang in the 10100 block of Cork Drive near Wedgewood Drive. The front passenger exited and opened the driver’s side door of the mustang and began searching the interior with a flashlight.

The suspects got away with several electronic items totaling $1,550, including a GoPro7 camera.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these car burglars should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso families cancel Thanksgiving plans as virus surge continues

Texas lawmakers eye reining in governor's power during disasters

El Paso stores prepare for Christmas without Mexican shoppers

Thanksgiving for one

Gov. Greg Abbott says El Paso on short list to receive vaccine

El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office seeking to hire morgue attendants

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime