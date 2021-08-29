East El Paso assault leaves 1 in hospital with life-threatening injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating an early Sunday morning incident that left one person with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to EPPD, the victim was assaulted, which happened at the 1400 block of Amstater Circle in East El Paso, according to EPPD. The incident was reported to the media just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

EPPD did not release further information about the incident.

