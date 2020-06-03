East El Paso apartment resident killed by estranged husband, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was killed in her East El Paso apartment and her estranged husband has been arrested as the lead suspect.

Kerica Robinson, 21, was found dead Wednesday morning at the Villas at Zaragoza, 1640 N. Zaragoza Rd., in her apartment storage shed by police. She had been reported missing on Tuesday afternoon by a friend, the El Paso Police Department said in a news release.

Linwood James Smith, 22, was arrest after evidence led detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit to him. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we share that a member of our community has died as a result of domestic violence,” an email to other residents at the apartment complex said.

Missing Person reported yesterday. CAP investigation results in estranged husband of missing person charged with murder. Additional information forthcoming. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) June 3, 2020

