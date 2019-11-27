Drunk driver allegedly hit El Paso Police car on purpose during a chase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police say a drunk driver intentionally veered into an El Paso Police Department unit as she tried to avoid being pulled over on Nov. 21.

Brianna Marie Lara, 21, was arrested charged Monday with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Police said on Nov. 21, officers were called to help Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) officers with a traffic stop after the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage fled officers and struck an unmarked TABC vehicle in the 1700 block of Zaragoza.

The vehicle, allegedly driven by Lara, continued to disregard officers’ commands and drove through several red lights on Zaragoza and entered I-10 West. It was there she allegedly veered into a police unit on purpose and stuck the center concrete barrier before coming to a stop.

She was arrested at the scene but transported to a local hospital. She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Nov. 25 after she was released from the hospital.