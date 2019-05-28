Driver who hit two Pebble Hills High School students was given two citations: El Paso Police report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The driver who hit two Pebble Hills High School students was given two citations, according to an El Paso Police Department accident report.

Luis Cano, 18, was cited for faulty evasive action and failure to control speed in connection with the crash at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Charles Foster Avenue, near John Hayes Street, the report said.

"The case was investigated, the driver was issued citations for causing the crash, and the case has been closed," a statement from Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said. "It was handled as any other traffic collision would have been handled under similar circumstances. That day the EPPD filed 62 traffic crash reports some of which involved injuries of varying degrees. In every one of those cases at least one of the drivers was at fault for causing the crash. Of those, if the evidence was clear based on the investigators opinion from the investigation then citations were issued. That is the extent of the law for traffic violations that result in a crash. Any statement to the contrary would be ill-informed."

Cano was driving north on Charles Foster when he tried to avoid another car and allegedly hit two students including Giovanni Landeros, whose family has spoken to KTSM.

They say he was in the Intensive Care Unit at Del Sol with a broken leg and several scrapes across his body.

A home surveillance video from a nearby house showed a red car speeding down the street where the crash happened.

"If you look at the footage you can see the Corvette barreling down the road and all the other cars look like they are at a standstill that's how fast this kid was going," Sean Dixon, Landeros' uncle, said.