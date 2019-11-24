Dramatic DPS chase ends on Fort Bliss property

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A dramatic 15-minute high-speed chase ended Saturday afternoon with the arrest of two people on Fort Bliss property, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Loop 375 (Transmountin) heading toward West El Paso. The DPS Trooper spotted a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with expired New Mexico registration tags.

The driver, later identified as Gabriel Nerios, 24, of Las Cruces, attempted to outrun the Troopers by flipping a U-turn on Transmountain, heading back down the mountain toward Northeast El Paso.

Troopers were able to deploy spike strips on Loop 375 just past the Railroad exit, which forced the driver to continue on rims until eventually exiting Loop 375 and crashing into a chain-link fence on Fort Bliss property.

According to DPS, Nerios attempted to flee on foot but was captured by Troopers.

The vehicle’s passenger, identified as Alexander Ray Madrid, 27, also of Las Cruces, surrendered to authorities when the car crashed into the fence. Madrid was later charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Nerios was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention, Resist Arrest, Assault on a Public Servant, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, and later with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility. Nerios bond totals $25,000.

A search of court records in New Mexico shows Nerios has a criminal history dating back to 2016 with Battery upon a Peace Officer, Aggravated DWI, Larceny, Burglary of a Vehicle and other charged. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison followed by a year of Parole in May 2017.