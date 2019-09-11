DPS: Teens involved in Northeast pursuit that ended in crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Department of Safety Troopers say a 19-year-old is in custody and three underage teens were turned over to their parents after a DPS pursuit that ended when the driver crashed into a parked car in Northeast El Paso Tuesday afternoon.

Abraham Leobardo Enriquez, 19, is charged with evading arrest in a vehicle following the pursuit.

According to investigators, DPS Criminal Investigations Division was working an investigation in Northeast El Paso when they spotted a silver Toyota Highlander that was reported stolen around 4:22 p.m.

Texas DPS Troopers were called in to assist with a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Diana and Hercules. The vehicle initially stopped, but only long enough for the front passenger to run away on foot.

The driver of the Highlander, identified as Enriquez, proceeded north for three-quarters of a mile where he crashed into a parked car in the 4800 block of Guadalupe.

According to DPS, Enriquez and a juvenile passenger attempted to run away but were captured by Troopers. The stolen vehicle was turned over to EPPD for additional investigation. No injuries were reported in the incident.