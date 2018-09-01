DPS: El Paso woman led troopers on multi-county pursuit in stolen SUV

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An El Paso woman is in custody after allegedly leading Texas DPS troopers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to a DPS spokesperson, troopers attempted to pull over Monica Garcia, 39, for speeding just before 7 a.m. on I-10 near Tornillo when she allegedly failed to stop.

Officials say Garcia continued to lead troopers on a pursuit from El Paso County into Hudspeth. The chase ended at a Border Patrol checkpoint.

Agents arrested Garcia, and discovered that the SUV she was driving was reported stolen out of El Paso.

She was booked into the El Paso County Jail for evading, and additional charges are pending.