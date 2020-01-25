DPS arrest two men following Northeast El Paso pursuit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men are under arrest after attempting to flee El Paso Police and DPS in a stolen vehicle, according to DPS Spokesperson Sgt. Marc Couch.

It happened Friday morning at 8 a.m. when EPPD’s Tactical Units were involved in a search for a man suspected of a felony count of aggravated robbery. Officers located a stolen Ford Fusion at the home of the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Marco Melendez.

DPS Aircraft was requested as a backup by EPPD in an effort to conduct surveillance on the home and the stolen vehicle.

Jessie Soto, 18, courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

Around 9 a.m., two men got into the stolen vehicle and law enforcement attempted to make a stop on the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle then led DPS on a chase from the area of US-54 and Transmountain Drive to Eloice Road, where the driver went south to Harlan and took a left, eventually running the stop sign at the intersection of Harlan and Dyer Street.

A 74-year-old woman driving south on Dyer struck the stolen vehicle. After the crash, the passenger of the Ford Fusion attempted to flee on foot but was captured by DPS Troopers.

The driver, identified as Melendez, was taken into custody on an outstanding Aggravated Robbery warrant, authorities say he was also in possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

The passenger, identified as 18-year-old Jessie Soto, was charged with evading arrest on foot.

The 73-year-old driver of the car involved in the crash was not injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

DPS will be filing charges related to the pursuit and crash, EPPD will be filing charges in connection to the stolen vehicle, warrants and drug charges.

Note: Photo of Marco Melendez not yet available.