EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old man was recently arrested and charged with evading and human smuggling after a pursuit on Wednesday, Aug. 30, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary investigation suggests that at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, a DPS trooper working with DPS special agents, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the United States Border Patrol agents (USBP) who were conducting surveillance had observed a vehicle involved in human smuggling and equipment violation.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren but the driver of the vehicle fled.

DPS says moments later, the driver of the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Arrollo and Doniphan Road, where the driver and six migrants were taken into custody.

Additionally, the six migrants were turned over to BP agents.

The driver was identified as Andres Maldonado-Hinojos, 23, of Mexico. He was arrested and charged with evading and human smuggling.

DPS says there were no injuries during the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.