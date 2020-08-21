Body found at burned mobile home in Chaparral

Crime

by: Johnny Munoz

Posted: / Updated:
body found1_1436793826230.jpg

EL PASO, Texas — A body was found at a mobile home in Chaparral on Friday morning, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department.

Capt. John Day said sheriffs were called to the mobile home in the 400 block of Hermosa in Chaparral shortly before 5 a.m. Friday morning. The home had been on fire, but was already extinguished by the time they arrived.

A body believed to be that of the homeowner was found; however, that has not been verified.

Day said the fire was either started at the residence or beside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing. This article will be updated as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Creatives

BR.COM VO PRIVATE BORDER WALL FILE FOOTAGE 08..20.20

Butterfield Trail Golf Club working to reopen this fall

131st Field Hospital Training

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime