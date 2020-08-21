EL PASO, Texas — A body was found at a mobile home in Chaparral on Friday morning, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department.

Capt. John Day said sheriffs were called to the mobile home in the 400 block of Hermosa in Chaparral shortly before 5 a.m. Friday morning. The home had been on fire, but was already extinguished by the time they arrived.

A body believed to be that of the homeowner was found; however, that has not been verified.

Day said the fire was either started at the residence or beside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing. This article will be updated as more information is made available.