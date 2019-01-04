Dona Ana District Atorney indicts two suspects for Sunland Park Mobile Home Fire

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexio - Two suspects of the Sunland Park mobile home fire have been indicted for more than 38 separate charges.

The Dona Ana County District Attorney's Office said Jocelyn Ontiveros, 30, and Carlos Holguin, 42, have been indicted by a grand jury on 38 counts including 8 counts aggravated arson, 3 counts child abuse that resulted in death and 1 count of tampering with evidence.

According to officials the grand jury's decision was based on evidence presented by the Dona Ana County's District Attorney.

The investigation of the fire was done by the New Mexico State Fire Marshal's Office in conjunction with the Sunland Park Police Department with support from the New Mexico State Police and Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office.

“We are seeking justice for the life of Marisa Muñoz, she was an innocent in this crime and for the family. The supporting evidence will be presented in court, and our office will prosecute to the full extent of the law. We are committed to protecting our innocent children and families,” said District Attorney Mark D’Antonio.