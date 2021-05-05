Dog abandoned in Lower Valley cried and waited for owner, man later arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly abandoning a pitbull mix dog in the middle of the street in the Lower Valley.

Police booked Manuel Alberto Soto Jr., 31, in the El Paso County Detention Facility on a cruelty to non-livestock animals/abandonment charge after he was allegedly seen abandoning a dog at the intersection of Lomita Drive and Eastland Street.

A witness approached the animal at the intersection, where it appeared scared, was whining and waiting for Soto to return.

“Abandoning an animal in a person’s custody without making reasonable arrangements for assumption of custody by another person is a Class A Misdemeanor in Texas,” an EPPD news release stated.

