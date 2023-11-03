EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 20-year-old-man was arrested and charged with murder this week after allegedly pointing and firing a handgun at another man, resulting in his death on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in Central El Paso, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Leonardo Larios, 20, is facing murder charges for the death of Dominic Marcos Arellano, 20, who was shot and killed outside a “friend’s house.”

According to court documents, the El Paso Police were dispatched to the University Medical Center (UMC) located at 4815 Alameda in reference to an aggravated assault call.

Upon arrival, the officers met with the security supervisor who advised them that Arellano had died due to his injuries from a suspected gunshot wound.

According to court documents, Crime Against Persons investigators were called out to assist with the investigation and learned that Arellano was at a friend’s house located at 3701 Hueco. The two had previously planned to go eat dinner at a restaurant and called Larios for a ride. Arellano and the friend waited inside the home for Larios’ arrival.

During an interview with police, Larios said after he arrived at the house, Arellano left the house and was outside, talking with him.

Larios said that he was showing Arellano a handgun he had just purchased while sitting inside his vehicle as Arellano stood outside next to the vehicle, according to court documents.

Larios said the handgun was pointed at Arellano, and Arellano reached and grabbed the handgun in an attempt to pull it away from him. This caused the handgun to fire in Arellano’s direction striking him in the upper torso area near the clavicle. Arellano fell to the ground and Larios parked the vehicle to render aid.

Larios said the friend exited the house and assisted in rendering aid to Arellano. Arellano was picked up and placed in the backseat of Larios’ vehicle. Larios and Robles drove to the UMC Emergency Room where Arellano was taken inside by hospital staff.

According to court documents, investigators obtained a statement from the friend who confirmed what Larios said to responding officers — that Arellano grabbed the handgun while it was being shown to him, and he attempted to pull the handgun away from Larios causing it to go off and resulting in Arellano being struck.

Investigators learned that the house has a camera in the front that faces the street.

According to court documents, the surveillance video contradicted Larios’ account of the incident. The video clips revealed that Larios arrived at the house in his car and Arellano exited the house to meet him. Arellano is the only person outside the house with Larios.

The next clip shows Arellano standing several feet away from Larios’ vehicle and, in the window of the driver’s side of the vehicle a bright flash is seen, and a loud gunshot is heard, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Arellano never attempted to grab Larios’ gun as stated by Larios. Arellano then fell to the ground and the vehicle drove forward, turned around and parked along the side of the house. Larios exited the vehicle and ran toward Arellano. The friend and his 14-year-old brother exited the house and ran toward Arellano and Larios.

Arellano was observed to have a suspected gunshot wound to the upper middle portion of his torso. The projectile struck Arellano’s heart, according to court documents. One 9 mm bullet casing was located in front of the house.

Larios was placed under arrest for murder and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $750,000 bond.