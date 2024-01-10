EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 62-year-old man was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal sexual penetration in the fourth degree (child 13 to 16) on Wednesday, Jan. 10 in Mesquite, New Mexico, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Court documents state that Jesus Acosta, 62, sexually abused a 15-year-old girl on several occasions on or around the first two weeks of January.

The victim disclosed the incidents took place at Acosta’s residence near the Mesquite area in New Mexico. However, court documents also mentioned another incident that took place in Acosta’s vehicle before he dropped her off at her high school.

According to court documents, Acosta was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at his residence, and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center with no bond.