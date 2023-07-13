From left to right: Isaac Menchaca, Enrique Mendoza and Aaron Poblano

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three El Paso Police officers were arrested and issued with several charges after a hit-and-run incident, according to court document obtained by KTSM.

Police say Isaac Menchaca was arrested and charged with duty on striking an unattended vehicle and accident involving damage in two separate incidents occurring the same day.

On March 5, 2022, El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to assist with a hit-and-run report for further investigation.

The crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. at approximately 3000 Tularosa, according to court documents.

It is documented that Menchaca was driving eastbound on the 3000 block of Tularosa when it “swarded and sideswiped” a vehicle, which was properly parked street side facing eastbound.

Police say Menchaca failed to remain at the scene.

An investigator met with a witness, Rodriguez, and obtained a video statement, according to court documents.

It was learned that Rodriguez was traveling behind Menchaca and observed the crash with the parked vehicle.

Rodriguez further advised that she followed Menchaca from the scene of the incident and was able to capture a photo of Menchaca’s vehicle and its paper license plates.

She also stated that Menchaca passed about three to four blocks and then pulled over to the side to spit or throw up. Menchaca re-entered the vehicle and drove away.

Rodriguez provided a description of Menchaca and went back to the scene of the incident to leave a note for the owner of the parked vehicle. The note stated, “saw the car that hit yours,” then it was followed by Rodriguez’s contact phone number.

Rodriguez concluded her statement saying she went to donate clothes and when she was traveling back home, she saw Menchaca’s vehicle abandoned by the 3600 block of East Yandell.

On March 7, 2022, the owner of the parked vehicle provided a video statement, according to court documents.

The complainant said she was at a nearby business with friends and later when she returned to her vehicle, she observed it was damaged.

The complainant observed the handwritten note that had been left on her vehicle and contacted the witness who provided with photos of Menchaca’s vehicle leaving the scene along with photos of the plates.

STI were able to obtain surveillance video from EPPD Headquarters and Display Services Inc.

The video show Menchaca’s vehicle parked on the Northside of the 2900 block of Tularosa, and Menchaca opening the driver’s side road to throw up.

The video also shows Menchaca traveling eastbound on Tularosa passing Raynor, and the witness making a right turn onto Tularosa behind Menchaca’s vehicle.

The complainant provided a repair estimate for her vehicle for $3,622.81. She desires prosecution, according to court documents.

It was later determined that Menchaca had been involved in another hit-and run incident at 2:17 p.m. at the 3600 block of East Yandell.

In the second incident, it is documented that Menchaca was traveling westbound on East Yandell when for unknown reasons “lost control and rear-ended” a U.S. Postal Service Mail Truck, which was parked facing westbound with hazard lights activated.

Police say Menchaca failed to remain at the scene.

On March 7, 2022, an investigator spoke with the driver of the mail truck, witness C.J., who provided a video statement.

C.J. advised that he was working (U.S Postal Service) in the company truck when he observed Menchaca’s vehicle and heard a tire flapping on the ground possibly from the prior hit-and-run incident.

C.J. says he observed Menchaca traveling eastbound on Yandell and then making a u-turn by the intersection of Yandell and Stevens.

Menchaca then traveled westbound on Yandell and lost control colliding with the rear left quarter of the mail truck. He then exited his vehicle.

C.J. says that he parked according to his training and department policy with hazard lights on. He then took photos of the damages to his vehicle and in the process, he captured a photo of Menchaca at the scene.

C.J was able to identify Menchaca as the driver of the vehicle via a photo lineup.

On March 5, 2022, the U.S. Postal Service supervisor, witness R.G., provided a statement on video stating that he was called to the scene of the incident due to his employee being involved.

R.G. says that he attempted several times to get information on Menchaca but he refused to provide any information or documentation.

On March 18, 2022, R.G. provided a repair estimate for the mail truck with the amount of $1,106.80 on behalf of the U.S. Postal Service. R.G. desires prosecution on behalf of the U.S. Postal Service.

Police say Enrique David Mendoza was arrested and charged with interference with public duties, and Aaron Poblano was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, both following Menchaca’s incident.

At 1:51 p.m. March 5, 2022, Mendoza and Poblano intended to impede the arrest of his friend Menchaca by driving to the scene where Menchaca had been involved in the collision, while under the suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and placed Menchaca in Poblano’s car and drove him back to the bar.

Mendoza contacted the patrol officers who responded to the scene of the accident and asked if they could “do a favor for a fellow officer.”

Poblano also contacted Kamel Towing in an attempt to have Menchaca’s vehicle towed.