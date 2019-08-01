District attorney’s office releases video of Las Cruces inmates attacking guards

(Warning: The video above may be graphic to some viewers.)

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Dona Ana County District Attorney’s Office has released footage from the night two correctional officers were attacked by a group of inmates last month.

“We will do anything to protect (the officers),” Third Judicial District Attorney Mark D’Antonio said at a news conference on Thursday.

As KTSM previously reported, five inmates allegedly cornered and ambushed the guards at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Las Cruces on July 16.

According to New Mexico State Police, the sergeant and officer escorted a nurse to deliver medicine to inmates at about 7:30 p.m. on July 16.

During the visit, an inmate got into an argument with the control center officer, police say.

Officials say the guards escorted the nurse out of the pod and returned to place the inmate in lockdown after the medicine was handed out.

“As the sergeant spoke to the inmates, other inmates congregated around the pod door,” investigators said. “The sergeant and officer were attacked by five inmates.”

A control officer used a less-lethal shotgun and pepper ball grenades to stop the attack.

The five inmates were identified as Gabriel Sedillo, 47; Rico Sena, 32; Robert Dyment, 35; Martin Cuevas, 35; and Irvin Ramirez, 26.

The two correctional officers were injured and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their names “will not be released,” police said.

The incident is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau Agents and the Crime Scene Team.

The inmates were charged with the following:

Gabriel Sedillo

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer

Possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner

Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Rico Sena

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer

Possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner

Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Robert Dyment

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer

Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Irvin Ramirez

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer

Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Martin Cuevas

