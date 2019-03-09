Detectives testify Hernandez told them location of gun used to murder DJ

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - On day two of the muder trial accusing Leonel Hernandez of killing a former popular El Paso DJ, forensic experts and investigating police officer testimony revealed the defendant told police where the murder weapon was hidden.

Hernandez faces one count of murder for allegedly shooting Rick Madrigal, the former DJ, in his apartment at 4111 Westcity Court in West El Paso in June 2016.

During witness testimony, El Paso Police Department Detective David Camacho said the defendant told police where the alleged murder weapon could be found.

Camacho identified Hernandez in court to the jury, saying he gave them directions so find the truck inside a landscape truck owned by his father.

Camacho said police found the weapon where Hernandez said it would be. He also testified that Marinda Palacios, who was dating Hernandez at the time, was at the apartments at the time of the shooting.

Palacios was charged with failure to report a felony in June 2016 in connection to this crime. As KTSM previously reported, Palacios went to a hotel and drank before spending the night there after Madrigal's murder.

On Friday afternoon, Palacios was present in court during the voir dire procedure, which is when a witness preliminary testifies without the presence of the jury.

She said her attorney contacted her two weeks ago saying she would meet with the District Attorney's office to work out a deal.

According to state prosecutors, they granted Palacios immunity in exchange for her testimony, saying the original charge will be expunged.

Durng this time, Palacios described the events that led up to the shooting.

She said Madrigal invited her over for celebratory drinks and went to the Kings X bar, then back to his apartment. She said the following day she went swimming and shopping and said it was her daughter's graduation day the following day, June 12.

She said that evening there was liquor involved and Hernandez was texting, asking if he could go over.

"F it," Madrigal reportedly replied, according to Palacios.

Palacios says before she knew it, the shooting happened.

“I saw him up and then he wasn’t. Two shots were fired (and) I saw the defendant holding the gun," she said. "I saw Rick twitch. I ran out.”

Palacios is expected to take the stand Monday morning to testify in front of the jury at 8:30 a.m.