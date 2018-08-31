Detectives seek driver responsible for hitting, killing child in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Investigators need your help finding the driver responsible for hitting and killing a child in Northeast El Paso more than six months ago.
As KTSM previously reported, the crash happened on February 5 at about 1:30 a.m. near the Walmart located on the 5600 block of Dyer.
Detectives say Kianna Johnson, 12, wandered out of her home and crossed the street when the vehicle hit her and fled the scene.
Johnson, a Richardson Middle School student who suffered from Autism, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Some kids do spontaneously and impulsively wander off," Lizbeth Ornelas of the Autism Society of El Paso said. "They don't tend to measure the danger they can be exposed to."
The vehicle involved is described as a dark-colored cargo van.
Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or location of the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.