Details revealed in Scott Simpson murder in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police have revealed more details in the Monday night homicide investigation on Scott Simpson Drive, including the name of the victim.

Miguel Alvarado, 35, was found dead at about 5:31 p.m. Monday inside his mothers home in the 11800 block of Scott Simpson Drive.

The residence is being held as a crime scene by investigators, police said in a news release.

On Tuesday morning, Crimes Against Persons detectives arrived at a home in the 11000 block of Henry Phipps.

“There, detectives encountered a situation at the residence and events unfolded that necessitated a response by the SWAT team,” police said in a news release. “Several persons were evacuated from the home before SWAT entered and rendered the scene safe.”

Police did not elaborate more on how the two homes are connected. The investigation is still ongoing, police said.