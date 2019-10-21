Details on Central El Paso murder that ended with SWAT standoff released by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police said the teenage murder suspect who barricaded himself on Saturday night allegedly shot five people, including the person who died, at a house party.

Joseph Anthony Rocha/ Courtesy EPPD

Joseph Anthony Rocha, 17, is suspected of shooting and killing Deangelo Meriweather, 21, at about 1:51 a.m. in the 3800 block of Truman, a news release from the El Paso Police Department said.

Rocha also allegedly shot four other people at a house party during the course of a fight. Police said he fired the gun in several directions.

Asia Knight, 21; Juan Mata, 18; Kevin Marincuellar, 19; and Markendy Dessources, 22; were injured in the shooting. Marincuellar, Dessources and Meriweather are listed from Fort Bliss, police said. Knight is from El Paso and Mata is from Fabens.

Two of the victims transported themselves to the hospital following the shooting and Marincuellar checked in much later with minor injuries, police said.

Rocha was arrested on Saturday night in the 3400 block of McConnell after he barricaded himself in his home. He exited without incident after hours of negotiating with officers.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a murder charge. His bond has been set at $1 million.