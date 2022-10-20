ROCKDALE, Texas (KXAN) — A deputy with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office is being treated after he was shot several times Wednesday afternoon while conducting a mental health assessment, according to authorities in the county.

Samuel Ferguson IV, a mental health deputy, was working with the Central Counties Services’ Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT) to conduct a mental health assessment on a person who was experiencing a mental health crisis, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. It happened around 2 p.m. on Inwood Drive, just west of the City of Rockdale.

The press release said the person became “uncooperative” during the assessment and was exhibiting “suicidal tendencies.” Officials responding determined the person was in crisis and a danger to himself and others.

Ferguson tried to detain the person, which is when they opened fire on him, shooting him several times. Ferguson shot back and hit the person, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputy Ferguson was airlifted in stable condition to the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

A deputy with the Milam County Sheriff's Office is being treated after he was shot several times Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

The Texas Rangers have been requested to investigate the shooting, and the identity of the subject is not being released pending next-of-kin notifications.

Rockdale is located northeast of Williamson County.