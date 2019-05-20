Deputy injured while trying to arrest man in East El Paso County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Juan Lerma (left) and David Monarrez (right)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after trying to arrest a resistant man in Far East El Paso County on Sunday.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a home located on the 14600 block of Masada in reference to an injured elderly man.

The victim told deputies that his son assaulted him and left the home.

Deputies later found the suspect, Juan Antonio Lerma, 30, in a vehicle with another man, David Monarrez, 32.

Lerma was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $10,300.

According to the release, deputies then tried to speak with Monarrez when they were "met with some resistance."

Investigators say he refused to identify himself or follow the deputies' commands.

Monarrez then allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran off before he was stopped by a barbed wire fence.

According to the release, he then allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to grab the deputy's holstered weapon.

The deputy suffered injuries to the chest, back, and right arm.

Monarrez was eventually taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $24,500.

Monarrez is charged with Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Evading Arrest Detention, and Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer and Assault Peace Officer.