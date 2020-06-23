Deputies arrest teens wanted in connection with auto thefts in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to lock their vehicles after deputies arrested two 17-year-olds suspected of stealing vehicles in the Fabens area on June 19.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jose Aguirre and Ruben Ramirez, both 17, had outstanding warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Aguirre also had a warrant for criminal trespass.

Both suspects were booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Two other minors were arrested in connection to the car thefts. They were both admitted to the Juvenile Detention Department.