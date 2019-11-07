Defense attorney’s of Walmart shooting suspect ask for more time

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The defense team for the Walmart shooting suspect says it needs more time to prepare for a trial.

The request for more time was made during a hearing Thursday afternoon in the 409th District Court before Judge Sam Medrano.

Patrick Crusius, 21, is facing capital murder of multiple persons following the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. The incident left 22 dead and 25 more injured.

He was not at the Thursday hearing but was represented by Mark Stevens and Joe Spencer. The defense asked for more time to evaluate all the evidence that could be presented at the trial.

Meanwhile, the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office presented the three prosecutors that will handle the case: Rebecca Tarango, Amanda Enriquez and Denise Butterworth.

Both sides also agreed to work on a questionnaire that will be given to possible jury members who are chosen to serve as jurors on the trial.

The date of the next hearing has not been set.