Death in West El Paso being investigated by El Paso Police, child involved

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is investigating a death in a West El Paso neighborhood.

The death happened in the 7100 block of Ramada Drive, which is just off Resler. Officers were dispatched to the home on a welfare check at about 7:18 p.m. on Monday.

The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that one child was transported with serious injuries.

No other information about the death has been released by police, but the department’s Crimes Against Persons unit is looking into the death.

