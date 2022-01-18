Man found dead near Red Sands, EPCSO investigating

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is investigating a deadly shooting near Red Sands in far east El Paso.

According to officials, EPCSO Deputies were sent to the area for a welfare check around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man in the desert with a gunshot wound.

Authorities are still working to determine exactly what happened and are not releasing any additional details as this is an on-going investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

