SALEM, Ind. (WXIN) — Forensic investigators said an Indiana man who died of natural causes on May 24, 2012, went to great lengths to hide his gun-toting past, even going as far as removing his fingerprints.

But the man who died in Salem under the assumed name “Bill Lee Hull” had been living a lie, investigators revealed.

Moxxy Forensic Investigations uncovered that “Bill Lee Hull” was in fact an outlaw named Albert Edwin “Pinky” Roadhs, who once ran with the “Shotgun Bandits,” a Colorado gang that terrorized the citizens of Denver in 1955 through a series of armed stick-ups.

According to Moxxy Forensic’s discoveries, Roadhs met Bessie Fields and her family in Tucson, Arizona, and lived with the family until his death in Salem, Indiana, in 2012.

At the time of his death, an investigation into “Bill Lee Hull” uncovered that the deceased man was actually a John Doe who had been using an alias and someone else’s Social Security number. He was estimated to be 75 to 85 years old, and the only clue was a tattoo on his left forearm in blue ink that read “PINKY.”

“Bill Lee Hull” had no fingerprints — removed by unknown means, but likely done by himself, Moxxy Forensic speculated — and his reported March 15, 1932, birth to “Robert and Edna Hull” in Fort Collins, Colorado, couldn’t be corroborated by authorities.

Investigators couldn’t question Bessie Fields about “Hull” either, on account of her having died in 2009.

In March 2023, Moxxy Forensic exhumed the man’s body in hopes that DNA testing could uncover his past.

Using DNA extracted from a femur bone, they uncovered a match after uploading the DNA to GEDMatch. It then took only 30 minutes to unravel an 11-year mystery.

Moxxy Forensic found that “Bill Lee Hull” was really Albert Edwin Roadhs, who went by the nickname “Pinky.”

“Bill Lee Hull” (Moxxy Forensic Investigations) Allbert Roadhs (Moxxy Forensic Investigations)

Roadhs was born on March 15, 1932, in Fort Collins, Colorado, and historic records show that he had a history of crime that began in his childhood with petty crimes and felonies.

Roadhs ended up running with the “Shotgun Bandits” and taking part in stick-ups in Denver that occurred from October to November 1955 before he was caught.

During a trial, court investigators reportedly said that Roadhs “will never adjust into a normal individual” and he was sentenced to 10 to 15 years.

Not long after being released, Roadhs was caught breaking into a warehouse in Washington state and sentenced to another 10- to 15-year stint behind bars in September 1967.

Roadhs’ whereabouts between 1967 and 1987 before he met Bettie Fields in Tucson, Arizona, and eventually moved with her to Indiana remain unknown.

Moxxy Forensic said the Washington County Coroner, Lakehead University, Saber Investigations, Genologue and the Roadhs’ family all assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about Albert Edwin “Pinky” Roadhs or “Bill Lee Hull” is asked to contact Kaycee Connelly at kaycee@moxxyforensics.com.