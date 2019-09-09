Dead body found near Transmountain Road, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A dead body was found near Transmountain Road on Monday and police are calling it suspicious.

An alert from police was sent out to the public at about 3:56 p.m., but it did not say when the body was discovered by law enforcement. The body was located about a quarter-mile from the summit on the Northeast side.

The Combined Search and Rescue team is helping to recover the body, which was found on federal land. However, the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. KTSM will provide updates as they become available.