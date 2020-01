EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police Crimes Against Person’s Unit is on the scene of a serious stabbing in Northeast El Paso.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 4700 block of Loma Grande in the North Hills subdivision. One person was taken to the hospital with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.

Another person was transported with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTSM for the latest.