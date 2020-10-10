Crime Stoppers: West El Paso mail bandit sought by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso hope to identify a woman seen stealing mail and a package from a West El Paso home in late August.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, August 22, 2020, on Nopal Avenue in the Buena Vista subdivision. A woman jumped out of a silver, 4-door Honda Accord’s passenger door and opened two mailboxes. She took several envelopes and a package from one mailbox.

The woman appears to be white or Hispanic, with a light complexion, thick build, long blonde hair with the bottom part dyed a different color.  The woman also has tattoos on her right forearm and her legs.  She was wearing a black and white tee-shirt with a Jordan logo on the left front and light brown or olive-colored shorts.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these mail thieves should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.

