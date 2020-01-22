Crime Stoppers: Thief buys fast food with stolen debit card

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking to identify the suspect in a car burglary who used a stolen credit card to buy fast food.

It happened Sunday, December 29 at the Meridian Apartments located at 2140 N. Zaragoza when a resident reported their vehicle burglarized and debit card stolen.

EPPD was notified by the victim their debit card was used at the Raisin’ Canes located on Zaragoza. As a result, police were able to locate footage of the young suspect using the stolen card to buy food.

If you recognize this suspect, please call 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. Download the free P3Tips app from any mobile device. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.