Crime Stoppers search for car burglar who stole bank card, victim’s money

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are hoping to identify a man suspected of breaking into a victim’s car and using their bank card to steal cash from their accounts.

According to police, the suspect was recorded using a bank card that was taken from a vehicle break-in that happened on April 10, 2019 in the 1500 block of Common Drive, behind Border City Alehouse in East El Paso. The man later used the victim’s bank card to steal an undisclosed amount of cash.

He’s described as a Hispanic male, in his 30’s, with an average build. He wears glasses and has a noticeable limp, according to detectives.

If you know the identity of the thief, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.