EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s Eastside. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week.

On Tuesday, July 19, a 64-year-old man crossed the 3400 block of McLean from the east curb to the west curb.

As the victim approached the west curb, a vehicle traveling south struck the man and fled.

Investigators located security video that captured the suspected vehicle. Based on the security footage, the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored sedan, and fled the scene westbound on Edgemere. The 64-year-old man was critically injured in the incident and remains hospitalized. Investigators are certain that someone has information on the driver who is responsible.

Anyone with any information on the driver should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.