Crime of the Week: Woman attacked, robbed and run over by her own car outside West El Paso gym

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying a person responsible for attacking a woman before driving off with her car and then running her over in the parking lot of a West El Paso Gym.

According to EPPD, at 10 p.m. on June 11, a 24-year-old woman was grabbed from behind and put in a chokehold until she became unconscious in the lot of Trufit Athletic Club off of Sunland Park Drive.

The woman was exiting the gym and walking to her car when the attack happened.

The suspect stole the woman’s wallet, phone and car, running over her legs in the process of fleeing. The woman was taken to a local hospital and treated for multiple injuries but has since been released.

On June 12, law enforcement found the woman’s car but are asking for the community’s help in finding the person responsible, who was only described as being a male.

Anyone with information about this violent robbery should call 566-8477(TIPS) or go online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

