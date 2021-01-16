Crime of the week: Two men steal appliances, tools, car parts from El Paso businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Investigators from the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying two men who are accused of burglarizing two El Paso businesses and making off with appliances, tools and car parts.

According to Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD, the first burglary occurred at 4:55 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2020, at Wholesale Appliance Liquidation at 11201 Rojas Dr. The suspects arrived in what appears to be a two-tone maroon and tan 4×4 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck and forced their way inside through one of the bay doors of the warehouse. The suspects stole two small refrigerators, valued at $350.

The second burglary took place on Jan. 4, 2021, during the early morning hours at Franco’s Electric at 4300 N. Mesa St. The suspects stole tools and car parts, including taillights from a Dodge truck. 

Both suspects are males and appear to have an average build.

Anyone with any information on these burglaries should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

