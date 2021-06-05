Crime of the Week: Thieves make off with $73,000 car from Central El Paso dealership in broad daylight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Central El Paso dealership in April.

According to EPPD, at 3:50 p.m. on April 14, two men got keys to a 2021 Lincoln Navigator and then drove off in it. The alleged thieves stole the vehicle from the Casa Ford and Lincoln dealership, located at 5815 Montana in Central El Paso. The car is valued at $73,000.

Stolen car

The men were recorded on camera and are described as being Hispanic males in their mid-20s to early 30s, with average builds.

One man was wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes and the other was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online. If your tip leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers of El Paso says you may qualify for a cash reward.

