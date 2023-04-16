EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a man who stole over $1,700 from an elderly Minnesota woman’s bank account Monday morning, Feb. 6, at a Central El Paso bank.

Police say that around 11 a.m. a man was captured on security video making two different withdrawals from the victim’s account at the Wells Fargo located at 6175 Gateway West. The man stole $1,780 total.

The suspect is a Black male of large build. He has average-length hair, a beard and a visible tattoo on his left calf. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an image in memory of Josh Barnes, according to police.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this suspect should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.