Crime of the Week: Suspect steals more than $700 in beauty equipment from Northeast store

Crime

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying the suspect accused of stealing equipment from a Northeast beauty supply store last month.

The suspect broke into Sally Beauty Supply, located at 8500 Dyer St., at 3:23 a.m. on July 24, by throwing a large rock at one of the store’s windows. The suspect then stole several hair clippers, hairdryers and other beauty equipment worth more than $700. Video from surrounding businesses shows the suspect later running northbound with the stolen property toward the Villa Ciento Apartments at 8600 block of Dyer Street.

The suspect is described as white male, possible late teens or early 20s, average height with a
medium build. He was wearing a light gray hoodie, dark pants, red shoes, a red mask and a blue
backpack.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-
8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

