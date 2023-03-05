EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying a man who burglarized a smoke shop in El Paso’s Lower Valley on the early morning hours of Feb 11.
Around 2 a.m. a man was recorded by security cameras breaking the glass door to Herbs N’ Legend No. 2, located at 424 N. Yarbrough, where he stole multiple items from display cases, including a disposable vape.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, in his early 20s, with an average build of, 5-foot-8 in height and shoulder-length hair.
He was last seen wearing a beanie, light-colored T-shirt with a logo on the front, dark pants and dark shoes.
Anyone with any information on the identity of this burglar should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.