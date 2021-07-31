Crime of the Week: Search continues for those involved in murder of rising music artist

by: Patricia L. Garcia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in the murder of a 20-year-old rising music artist.

Terrance Lamont Kinard Jr., also known as “T.K.” or “T. Kizer,” 20, was at a house party on the 8800 block of Mt. Whitney Drive in Northeast El Paso at 11:42 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2019. Kinard was outside talking to some people when shots rang out. Friends found him fatally wounded on the sidewalk.

Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored, four-door car leaving at a high rate of speed westbound on Mt. Vernon Court.

Anyone with information on Kinard’s murder should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

