EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a man who shot at two other men during a road rage incident Wednesday, Jan. 3 in East El Paso.

At 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, two men were traveling on Loop 375 South near Vista Del Sol when they became involved in a road rage incident with the driver of another vehicle, according to a press release sent by Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Crime Stoppers says the driver of the other vehicle pulled out a handgun and fired it at the two men, wounding one of them on the leg. The type of injuries he suffered were not specified in the news release.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years of age, with long brown hair and a ponytail. He was wearing a tan-colored hooded jacket, according to the press release.

Additionally, the suspect was driving a dark colored SUV, possibly an Audi.

Anyone with any information on this shooting should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.