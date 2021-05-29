Crime of the Week: Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run on U.S. 54

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help to find the driver accused of fatally striking a 24-year-old man who was walking on U.S. 54 and then fleeing the scene.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Sergio Alberto Banda was walking on one of the southbound lanes of U.S. 54 at 2:34 a.m.. on May 23. A gray Nissan Versa driving in the same lane struck Banda and fled the scene.

Photo of 2019 Nissan Versa.

Investigators believe the driver was in a 2011 to 2019 gray Nissan Versa. The vehicle, EPPD said, should have a damaged front left side, including a missing driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

